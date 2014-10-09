TRF -Better antenatal care could save hundreds in South Africa-report

LONDON, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Timely access to considerate antenatal care could prevent the deaths of hundreds of women and girls in South Africa during and after pregnancy, a report released on Thursday showed.

Amnesty International found that the majority of maternal deaths in the country were avoidable, and said the main problems were late and infrequent antenatal care and the fact that nearly one third of pregnant women are living with HIV.

Delays in going to clinics until the later stages of pregnancy could have grave consequences for pregnant women and girls, especially those with HIV, the human rights group said.

South Africa’s maternal mortality rate has risen dramatically since 2000 and currently stands at 269 deaths per 100,000 live births, far higher than the rate of 38 which the government committed itself to achieving by 2015, the report said.

Louise Carmody, co-author of the report Struggle For Maternal Health, said people were worried about antenatal care due to a lack of patient confidentiality, information about sexual health rights, and transport to hospitals and clinics.

“Women and girls need to feel assured that their human rights will be respected when they visit healthcare facilities,” Carmody told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Some antenatal clinics used designated waiting areas and distinctive medicine containers for women and girls living with HIV, the report said.

Women and girls in South Africa told Amnesty that healthcare workers often shouted out or inappropriately shared information about their HIV and pregnancy status, which led to them being stigmatised by the local community.

CHANGE IN MINDSET NEEDED

“There needs to be a change in mindset regarding confidentiality and privacy among healthcare workers,” Carmody aid in a telephone interview from Johannesburg.

The report also found a widespread perception that the HIV test was a mandatory part of antenatal care, which led many women and girls to delay or avoid such care.

Several worried about finding out that they were living with HIV and then having to tell their partner, risking abandonment and abuse.

A shortage of information about sexual and reproductive health and rights has had “devastating consequences” for South Africa, the report said.

“It is contributing to a high rate of unplanned pregnancies, particularly among girls, the spread of HIV and late access to antenatal care,” it said.

Most pregnant women and girls had to walk to their nearest clinic, often an hour away, because of the lack of public transport, according to the report.

The cost of a taxi or ambulance means that many women and girls cannot afford to go to a clinic or hospital.

Carmody called on the government to address a range of factors surrounding antenatal care.

”This is not just a health issue, there are also social, transport and infrastructure factors that South Africa must consider.

“It is the responsibility of all government departments to work towards a lasting solution for pregnant women and girls across the country,” Carmody added.