Breakingviews: Roche tries to recapture the Genentech magic

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roche is trying to recapture some of the Genentech magic. The Swiss drugs giant is paying about $1 billion for up to 56 percent of cancer testing firm Foundation Medicine. The structure echoes its success taking control of Genentech nearly a quarter century ago and leaving it independent. A whopping 109 percent premium reflects Roche’s mistake of low-balling Illumina.

The acquisition of about 60 percent of Genentech for $2.1 billion in 1990 rates as one of the best biotech deals ever. The U.S. company used Roche’s capital and its hands-off approach to invest heavily and attract top scientists. The result was a steady production of blockbuster drugs for Roche to sell. The prospect of losing first dibs on Genentech’s pipeline eventually led Roche to buy out minority investors in 2008 for $47 billion.

The latest deal probably won’t be as world-changing, but there’s promise for both sides. Foundation’s tests show the genetic sequences of cancers, allowing doctors to tailor drug treatments. The number of clinical tests performed by the company increased nearly 150 percent over the past year, and there’s more to come as doctors become more comfortable with the technology.

Over the longer run, Foundation’s analyses may speed the introduction of new drugs and raise the odds of successful development, by ensuring potential therapies are only tested against patients most likely to benefit. Roche’s eventual goal, of which Foundation would only be a part, is even bigger - making all of medicine personalized.

The big premium is risky. Sequencing technology is changing quickly, and there’s no assurance Roche’s new subsidiary’s tests will stay at the forefront. Moreover, big pharmaceutical companies may reconsider partnerships with Foundation, now that it’s under Roche’s roof.

One reason to take the chance now, however, is the deal Roche didn’t make in 2012. Then, it made a hostile bid for Illumina, which makes machines Foundation uses. Roche offered $5.7 billion, sweetened it by $1 billion and then walked away, unwilling to pony up any more. The financial discipline proved foolish. Illumina is now worth $28 billion. If Roche’s future does rest in personalized medicine, the hefty price for Foundation could easily be worth it.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Roche said on Jan. 12 it had agreed to acquire up to a 56 percent stake in Foundation Medicine for $1 billion. The drug company will buy 15.6 million existing shares in a tender offer for $50 apiece, and acquire 5 million new shares at the same price. The price represents a 109 percent premium to Foundation’s closing price on Jan. 9, the last day of trading before the deal was announced.

- Foundation provides DNA sequencing tests for individual cancer patients and for pharmaceutical companies developing cancer drugs.

- Roche will appoint three of Foundation’s nine directors. There is a three-year standstill agreement between the two companies.

- Company statement: bit.ly/1w9GeyN (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)