BRIEF-Founder Securities says its 2nd major shareholder applied to court to protect its assets

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd

* says its 2nd major shareholder Beijing Zhenquan Holding Ltd has applied to court to protect its assets worth 3 billion yuan ($483.51 million)

* Says court has accordingly frozen 1.773 billion yuan worth of its bank deposits up to Dec. 31, 2014

* Says the above assets protection has affected the normal operation of the company with possible major risks

