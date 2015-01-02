BRIEF-Founder Securities says its 2nd major shareholder applied to court to protect its assets

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd
* says its 2nd major shareholder Beijing Zhenquan Holding Ltd has applied to court to protect its assets worth 3 billion yuan ($483.51 million)
* Says court has accordingly frozen 1.773 billion yuan worth of its bank deposits up to Dec. 31, 2014
* Says the above assets protection has affected the normal operation of the company with possible major risks
$1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom