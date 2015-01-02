FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Founder Securities says its 2nd major shareholder applied to court to protect its assets
January 2, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Founder Securities says its 2nd major shareholder applied to court to protect its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd

* says its 2nd major shareholder Beijing Zhenquan Holding Ltd has applied to court to protect its assets worth 3 billion yuan ($483.51 million)

* Says court has accordingly frozen 1.773 billion yuan worth of its bank deposits up to Dec. 31, 2014

* Says the above assets protection has affected the normal operation of the company with possible major risks

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vNsg6o

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

