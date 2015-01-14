FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Founder Sec denies state paper report it harmed investor interests
January 14, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

China's Founder Sec denies state paper report it harmed investor interests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Founder Securities Co Ltd, a joint venture partner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG, has denied a state newspaper report that it had engaged in financing that was harmful to shareholder interests.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Monday that Founder Securities had issued short-term financing bonds last year with high interest rates to raise funds. Citing financial statements, the paper said these funds were then lent out at lower rates, for unexplained reasons, to affiliated finance firms, amounting to an unnecessary transfer of funds from the broker.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Founder Securities said in response to media coverage, which it did not identify, that its financing measures had been approved by its shareholders, and didn’t harm their interests.

The report is the latest in a series of issues affecting the brokerage and its parent company, Founder Group.

Founder Group said last week four of its executives were ordered to cooperate with an official investigation, following a statement from the brokerage that a court order freezing some of its assets would pose “major” risks to its business.

Founder Securities teamed up with Credit Suisse in 2008 to form a joint venture known as Credit Suisse Founder Securities. The venture is 66.7 percent-owned by Founder Securities and 33.3 percent owned-by Credit Suisse, with a total investment of 800 million yuan ($129 million).

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. ($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
