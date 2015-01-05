UPDATE 1-Founder Securities shares fall 4 pct after court freezes assets

* Founder Securities’ shares fall 4 pct after assets frozen

* Shareholder requests freeze amid spat, alleges corruption

* Total $285 mln frozen in broker’s accounts (Adds background on broker, shareholder allegations and connection to Credit Suisse)

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Founder Securities Co Ltd, the China joint venture partner of Credit Suisse AG, fell 4 percent on Monday after it warned of major risks to its business after a court froze some of its assets.

The mid-sized brokerage said in a statement dated Jan. 2 the freezing of 17 bank accounts holding 1.77 billion yuan ($284.58 million) by its second-largest shareholder Beijing Zenith Holdings Ltd is affecting normal operations.

While the statement did not provide details on the dispute, Beijing Zenith accused senior executives of Founder Group, the parent of Founder Securities, of embezzling tens of billions of yuan in a Dec. 31 post on its official Weibo site.

Founder Securities and Credit Suisse were not immediately available for comment. The court dispute highlights the risks foreign financial firms face as minority shareholders in Chinese ventures.

Shares of Founder Securities closed 3.8 percent lower at 13.6 yuan.

The court action, effective from Dec. 31, follows an announcement in mid-December by Founder Securities that it plans to sue Minzu Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Zenith which it bought in August, on allegations that it failed to provide information for audits.

Founder Securities founded joint-venture Credit Suisse Founder Securities with Credit Suisse in 2008. The company is 66.7 percent owned by Founder Securities and 33.3 percent owned by Credit Suisse, with a total investment of 800 million yuan.

The Swiss bank said in a filing in November it may sell out of the joint venture. ($1 = 6.2197 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Miral Fahmy)