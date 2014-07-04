FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fountainhead Property says merger of Redefine and Fountainhead makes strategic sense
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fountainhead Property says merger of Redefine and Fountainhead makes strategic sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Joint Announcement Regarding The Conclusion Of An Agreement Between Redefine, Fountainhead And Fptml And Withdrawal

* Fountainhead unitholders are now advised that a merger of redefine and fountainhead makes strategic sense.

* If transaction is approved and becomes unconditional, fountainhead will no longer qualify for a listing under listings requirements of stock exchange operated by jse limited (“jse”)

* Effective date of transaction is 1 september 2014.

* Fountainhead unitholders will receive directly from redefine 82 redefine consideration shares, subject to rounding principle contained in jse listings requirement for every 100 fountainhead units held on record date

* Caution is no longer required to be exercised by fountainhead unitholders when dealing in their fountainhead units Further company coverage: [FPTJ.J RDFJ.J]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.