BRIEF-Fountainhead Manco, Redefine Properties engage in potential merger talks
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fountainhead Manco, Redefine Properties engage in potential merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd -

* Redefine Properties Limited and Fountainhead Manco have begun engaging in relation to possible terms of a potential merger between Redefine and Fountainhead

* Engagements are still at an early stage but an independent committee of board of Fountainhead Manco has been established to progress discussions

* Are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Fountainhead units until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

