BRIEF-Fountainhead Property H1 active portfolio net property income rises 7.6 pct
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fountainhead Property H1 active portfolio net property income rises 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd

* For 6 mnths ended feb 28, 7.6 pct increase in active portfolio net property income over comparable period

* For the 6 months ended 28 february 2014, net asset value growth of 5.5 pct to 748 cents

* Property acquisitions of r765 million secured

* Expects to produce growth of 7 pct to 8 pct in income distributions from its current portfolio in 12 months to 31 august 2014

* Aaron suckerman has resigned as financial director of fountainhead with effect from 11 april 2014, subject to approval by financial services board

* Board has embarked on a process to appoint a suitable replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
