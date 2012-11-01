BRIEF-Fountainhead Property FY earnings/unit at 58.60 cts

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd : * Says final distribution of 27.83 cents per unit * Says FY revenue at 1.07 billion rand versus 902.3 million rand previous year * Fountainhead property trust says FY headline earnings per unit at 58.60 cts

versus 57.58 cts * Fountainhead property trust expects distributions for 2013 unchanged compared

with year ended September 2012 * Fountainhead property trust says distributions for the year ending 30

September 2014 are expected to show an increase of 7,2%