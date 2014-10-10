FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-FOUR Capital hires Adour Sarkissian from ING for America equity team
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-FOUR Capital hires Adour Sarkissian from ING for America equity team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Investment management firm FOUR Capital Partners Ltd said it hired Adour Sarkissian from ING to establish a North American equity offering.

FOUR Capital, which was set up in 2006 as a UK equity specialist, said Sarkissian would start in his new role in October in its London office.

In a seven-year tenure managing the ING Invest U.S. High Dividend Fund from New York, Sarkissian increased the fund’s assets to $1.7 billion from $100 million.

With more than 15 years of investment experience, focused on North American equities, Sarkissian has previously worked at Capital at Work and S&P Investment Services. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

