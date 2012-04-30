FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Four Seasons Health Care in talks with Terra Firma-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Private equity group Terra Firma is in advanced talks to acquire Britain’s biggest care home operator Four Seasons Health Care, the Financial Times said on Monday.

The potential deal for the company, which is seeking to refinance its debt before a September deadline, would value the group’s debt and equity at 825 million pounds ($1.34 billion).

Terra Firma Capital Partners would provide about 300 million pounds of equity to Four Seasons, according to the FT.

The newspaper cited someone with knowledge of the situation as saying Four Seasons, which is looking to refinance 780 million pounds in net debt, is now likely to raise about 525 million pounds of new debt.

Four Seasons and Terra Firma were unavailable for immediate comment.

