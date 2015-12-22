FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foursquare near funding round that values it at $250 mln -Re/code
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 22, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Foursquare near funding round that values it at $250 mln -Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Foursquare, which lets users find restaurants and stores and “check” into them, is discussing a funding round that would set its value at $250 million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The site also said the company had talked to potential buyers.

Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20 million and $40 million and would include one new investor, which it did not name. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale)

