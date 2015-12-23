FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Foursquare near funding round that values it at $250 mln -Re/code
December 23, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Foursquare near funding round that values it at $250 mln -Re/code

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds previous valuation)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Foursquare, which makes apps that let users find restaurants and stores and “check” into them, is discussing a funding round that would set its value at $250 million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The site also said the company had talked to potential buyers. (on.recode.net/1NBigrS)

Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20 million and $40 million and would include one new investor, which it did not name.

Foursquare raised $35 million in a fundraising round in 2013. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that round valued the company at $650 million, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Foursquare has been the subject of takeover speculation, with Yahoo Inc being reported more than once as a potential buyer.

Foursquare declined to comment on the Re/code report. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Sandra Maler)

