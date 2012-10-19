FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roger Ailes renews contract with Fox News
October 19, 2012

Roger Ailes renews contract with Fox News

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Roger Ailes has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the top of Fox News as its chairman and chief executive.

Ailes launched Fox News in October 1996 under the umbrella of News Corp and built it up as one of the most successful news channels on cable television rivaling Comcast’s MSNBC and Time Warner’s CNN.

Ailes’ new contract, announced on Friday, put an end to some uncertainty that he might not return Fox. Ailes, 72, told the Associated Press last year that he was undecided about renewing with News Corp after his contract expired in 2013.

The former Republican strategist will also continue to serve as chairman of Fox Television Stations and as a senior news and TV adviser to Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corp.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
