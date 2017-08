April 25 (Reuters) - Fox News' Tucker Carlson averaged 3.2 million viewers in his first show in Bill O'Reilly's former 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" beat out all other programs on U.S. cable news Monday. Bill O'Reilly's "The O'Reilly Factor" averaged nearly 4 million viewers during the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Nick Zieminski)