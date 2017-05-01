FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Fox News reporter says she was shunned over article about health condition
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
May 1, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 4 months ago

Fox News reporter says she was shunned over article about health condition

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an article about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile, in the latest in a series of discrimination claims against the network.

Diana Falzone, 34, said in the lawsuit in New York state court that despite writing many popular articles for Fox News' website and routinely being praised for on-air appearances, she was abruptly sidelined in January three days after the article about her struggle with endometriosis was published.

Falzone said Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , discriminated against her on the basis of sex and disability in violation of New York City law.

The network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News has faced mounting legal claims that it ignored employees' complaints of sexual harassment and gender and race discrimination. Bill O'Reilly, the network's most popular anchor, and former Fox News chief Roger Ailes both have been ousted over harassment claims by several women. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

