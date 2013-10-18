FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rupert Murdoch re-elected Twenty-First Century Fox chairman
October 18, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Rupert Murdoch re-elected Twenty-First Century Fox chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch defied efforts to oust him from the helm of his family-dominated company, as shareholders re-elected him chairman of newly-created Twenty-First Century Fox Inc despite protests from shareholder groups about the adoption of the company’s poison pill.

Shareholders re-elected the 82-year-old mogul, his two sons, Lachlan and James, and the rest of the company’s 12-person board during the meeting on Friday at the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles.

