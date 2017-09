March 29 (Reuters) - Fox News Channel’s total day and primetime ratings topped all basic cable channels from January through March, the first time in the network’s nearly 20-year history that it has led basic cable in both categories for a full quarter, according to Nielsen data.

The network owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox averaged nearly 1.4 million total-day viewers over the quarter and 2.4 million primetime viewers. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)