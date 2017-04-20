FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum of one year salary -source
April 20, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum of one year salary -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time element in first and second paragraphs)

April 20 (Reuters) - Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc announced Wednesday it had parted ways with the star cable news host, ending his more than 20-year career, following allegations of sexual harassment from a number of women.

The source declined to comment on O'Reilly's annual salary, but CNN reported on Thursday that the host's new contract provided about $25 million a year. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Tom Brown)

