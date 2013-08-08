FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox board authorizes buyback, dividend increase
August 8, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Fox board authorizes buyback, dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The board of Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company recently separated from News Corp, authorized a $4 billion share buyback over the next 12 months and a dividend increase, Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Thursday.

The board approved an increase in the annual dividend to 25 cents a share from 17 cents “on a prospective basis,” Carey said at a meeting for investors.

The company set a target of “$9 billion-plus” in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2016, Carey said.

