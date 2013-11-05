FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21st Century Fox revenue rises after News Corp split
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

21st Century Fox revenue rises after News Corp split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc TV and film company reported higher revenue for the quarter that ended in September, following the split of the company’s entertainment and publishing businesses.

Fox recorded $7.06 billion of total revenue for the three months ending Sept. 30, an 18 percent increase from the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings-per-share were 33 cents, down from 38 cents a year earlier.

In June, News Corp separated into a publishing company and the TV and film unit that became Fox.

