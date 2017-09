May 7 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company separated from News Corp last June, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by Super Bowl advertising and cable networks growth.

The company’s net income rose to $1.05 billion, or 47 cents per share, for the third quarter ended March 31.

Revenue rose to $8.22 billion from $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)