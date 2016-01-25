No injuries or production impact after fire at iPhone plant in China

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A small fire broke out on Sunday night on the roof of a factory complex where iPhones are assembled in China, but Taiwan-based tech giant Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the factory, said nobody was hurt and manufacturing was unaffected.

The fire took place at a plant in Zhengzhou, in Henan province, the key supplier to Apple Inc, according to a statement from Foxconn.

“The fire was brought under control by the fire department shortly after it was reported. There were no injuries associated with this incident and there is no impact on the manufacturing operations of that facility,” a spokesman said.

In May 2011, a dust explosion at a Foxconn factory that made iPads in the western Chinese city of Chengdu killed three people and injured 15.

Foxconn’s listed unit Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , which assembles the bulk of Apple’s latest smartphones, saw its December revenues slump by a fifth and full-year sales miss expectations.

The results came amid growing concerns about slowing shipments of Apple’s latest iPhone 6S models.

Apple is expected to report first-quarter revenue slightly below estimates on Tuesday for the first time in six quarters, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ryan Woo)