FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple supplier Foxconn places hiring freeze on its largest plant
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Apple supplier Foxconn places hiring freeze on its largest plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - One of Apple Inc’s major suppliers, Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, said on Wednesday it has placed a hiring freeze on its largest plant in Shenzhen.

Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo said the company is not hiring at the facility, citing the high rate of workers returning to the plant after celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Woo denied a Financial Times report that Foxconn had imposed a hiring freeze across most of its factories in China as it slows production of Apple’s iPhone 5.

The newspaper quoted a Foxconn spokesman, Liu Kun, as saying, “Currently, none of the plants in mainland China have hiring plans.”

Foxconn, Apple’s largest manufacturing partner, also makes products for Dell Inc, Sony Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co, among others.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.