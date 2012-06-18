FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Hon Hai in talks to buy more Sharp shares
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai in talks to buy more Sharp shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main supplier of Apple Inc , said on Monday Hon Hai was in talks with Sharp Corp about increasing its stake in Sharp its after recent steep falls in its share price.

Gou told Hon Hai’s annual meeting that he plans to list a Sharp LCD plant in Japan on the Taiwan stock exchange within three years.

Hon Hai took a 46.48 percent stake in the loss-making Sakai plant in March as part of its deal to buy into Sharp. Gou invested some of his own money in the deal.

Gou said he personally invested in the 10th generation Sakai plant because of its advanced technology, which he said was better than that of arch-rival Samsung Electronics.

Japanese media had reported earlier this month that Sharp planned to list the plant. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Eric Meijer)

