FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple supplier Foxconn says to hit 10% revenue growth in 2012
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 5 years

Apple supplier Foxconn says to hit 10% revenue growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group, which makes Apple Inc’s products, is confident of achieving a 10 percent growth in its revenues this year, chief Terry Gou said on Thursday, as it plans its new China headquarters in Shanghai.

Foxconn’s manufacturing in China will focus on domestic consumers in the country, as well as research and development in technology, sales and services, Gou also said during the groundbreaking ceremony for its China headquarters in Shanghai

Foxconn Technology Group has listed units, including Hon Hai Precision Industry -- a key Apple Inc supplier, Foxconn International Holdings that is the world’s top contract mobile phone maker and Foxconn Technology Co that makes casings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.