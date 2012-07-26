FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn International appoints new CEO
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 10:49 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, which assembles handsets for companies such as Nokia Oyj and Motorola Mobility, said it has appointed Executive Director Chih Yu Yang as its new chief executive officer with effect from Thursday.

He replaces Cheng Tien Chong, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family and to improve his health, Foxconn International said in a statement to Hong Kong’s stock exchange.

Although its parent Foxconn Technology Group assembles Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads, Foxconn International is not involved in production of Apple devices. For a copy of the statement, please here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
