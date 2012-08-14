FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn to invest $5-10 bln in Indonesian plant-Trade Minister
August 14, 2012

Foxconn to invest $5-10 bln in Indonesian plant-Trade Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group is to set up an operation in Indonesia with plans to invest $5-10 billion over five to 10 years and starting with the assembly and production of 3 million handsets per year, Indonesia’s Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan told reporters on Tuesday.

The first investment will start in October and in phase two of the project, starting in July 2013, Foxconn will build a plant and increase output to 10 million units per year.

Foxconn, which is based in Taiwan, is the main supplier for Apple Inc and has been in talks with the Indonesian government for some time.

