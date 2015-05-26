FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn targets 10-12 facilities in India by 2020, chairman says
May 26, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Foxconn targets 10-12 facilities in India by 2020, chairman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUIYANG, China, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, is aiming to develop 10-12 facilities in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020, company Chairman Terry Gou said on Tuesday.

The company could spend a “few billion dollars” on developing the facilities, said Gou, whose company’s listed flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Gou was speaking in an interview on a bus on the outskirts of Guiyang in China’s southern Guizhou province, where the company has a manufacturing facility. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
