Foxconn targets 10-12 facilities in India by 2020, chairman says

GUIYANG, China, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, is aiming to develop 10-12 facilities in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020, company Chairman Terry Gou said on Tuesday.

The company could spend a “few billion dollars” on developing the facilities, said Gou, whose company’s listed flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Gou was speaking in an interview on a bus on the outskirts of Guiyang in China's southern Guizhou province, where the company has a manufacturing facility.