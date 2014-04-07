FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn eyes PE fund MBK's Taiwan cable TV unit - paper
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Foxconn eyes PE fund MBK's Taiwan cable TV unit - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 7 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier of Apple Inc, is rumored to be interested in buying cable TV company CNS from private equity firm MBK for around T$64 billion ($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported on Monday.

The move comes as Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., aims to tie up with CNS against Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s biggest mobile and fixed network carrier, the report said, without citing sources.

Hon Hai, CNS and MBK all declined to comment, it said.

$1 = 30.2910 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.