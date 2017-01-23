FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China start-up Mobike teams up with Foxconn as it plans surge in bike output
January 23, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China start-up Mobike teams up with Foxconn as it plans surge in bike output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects bikes made last year to more than 400,000, not 100,000)

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.

Mobike, which is backed by Tencent and Warbung Pincus LLC, made upward of 400,000 bikes last year. This year it will manufacture 5.6 million with Foxconn and the rest on its own, it said.

Founded in 2015, Mobike is one of several companies in China that allows users to find, scan, and rent bicycles through a smartphone app. It also has one foreign office in Singapore.

The company has not ruled out manufacturing bicycles in the United States, Chief Executive Davis Wang told Reuters on Monday, saying the firm would seek to meet demand in different markets with local manufacturing.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

