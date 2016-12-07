FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn says in preliminary discussions to expand its U.S. operations
December 7, 2016 / 6:17 AM / 9 months ago

Foxconn says in preliminary discussions to expand its U.S. operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, said on Wednesday that it was in preliminary discussions to expand its operations in the United States.

"While the scope of the potential investment has not been determined, we will announce the details of any plans following the completion of direct discussions between our leadership and the relevant US officials," it said in a statement.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co . (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

