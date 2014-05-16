REFILE-Foxconn to let workers in Vietnam take 3 days off

(Refiles to correct date in dateline)

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, will let workers in its Vietnam facilities take three days off, starting from Saturday, for safety reasons, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry , did not elaborate.

Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)