REFILE-Foxconn to let workers in Vietnam take 3 days off
May 16, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Foxconn to let workers in Vietnam take 3 days off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date in dateline)

TAIPEI, May 16 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, will let workers in its Vietnam facilities take three days off, starting from Saturday, for safety reasons, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry , did not elaborate.

Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

