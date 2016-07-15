FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox's Ailes asks NY court to force ex-anchor Carlson to arbitrate
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Fox's Ailes asks NY court to force ex-anchor Carlson to arbitrate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Fox News chairman Roger Ailes on Friday petitioned the Manhattan federal court to compel former anchor Gretchen Carlson, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him this month, to arbitrate her employment-related claims in New York City.

In his petition, Ailes maintained that Carlson had no legitimate reason to bring her case against him in the New Jersey Superior Court.

Ailes had on July 8 filed a separate motion in the federal court in Newark, New Jersey to compel arbitration of Carlson's claims. Friday's petition said he is withdrawing that motion, and seeking to move his federal case to Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

