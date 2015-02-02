FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lindsay Lohan sues Fox News for defamation over cocaine comment
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Lindsay Lohan sues Fox News for defamation over cocaine comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the Fox News Network and the TV host Sean Hannity, saying a commentator on Hannity’s show falsely accused the Lohans of “doing cocaine” with each other.

The comment by Michelle Fields, who was also named as a defendant, was made on Feb. 4, 2014, two days after the Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the Lohans called Fields’ comment a “totally irresponsible and malicious innuendo” to suggest to viewers that Lindsay Lohan might be the next celebrity to “join the obituary list.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.