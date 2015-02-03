FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox News says it will defend itself against Lindsay Lohan suit
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fox News says it will defend itself against Lindsay Lohan suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Fox News said on Tuesday it will defend itself against the actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina, who are suing the network for defamation over a segment accusing the Lohans of doing cocaine.

“We removed the segment from our archives altogether last February and also apologized on-air,” a Fox News spokeswoman said. “At that time, the Lohans did not make any demands for money, and we are surprised they are doing so now.”

The comment was made by Michelle Fields on the Feb. 4, 2014, show hosted by Sean Hannity.

The Lohans filed the complaint against Fox News, Hannity and Fields in a New York state court in Manhattan on Monday.

Fox News is a division of Twenty-First Century Fox.

The case is Lohan et al v. Fox News Network LLC et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 150973/2015. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.