BC Partners sells 69 mln stg of shares in UK estate agent Foxtons

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners is selling 68.6 million pounds ($115.9 million) of shares in British estate agency Foxtons, with two sources familiar with the matter saying on Thursday the sale was priced at 312 pence a share.

BC Partners is selling 22 million shares, representing a 7.8 percent stake in Foxtons, one of the sources said.

BC Partners and Foxtons declined to comment.

The private equity firm began exiting its investment with the flotation of Foxtons last year.

The sale is being run by Credit Suisse and Numis.