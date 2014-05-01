FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BC Partners sells 69 mln stg of shares in UK estate agent Foxtons
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BC Partners sells 69 mln stg of shares in UK estate agent Foxtons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners is selling 68.6 million pounds ($115.9 million) of shares in British estate agency Foxtons, with two sources familiar with the matter saying on Thursday the sale was priced at 312 pence a share.

BC Partners is selling 22 million shares, representing a 7.8 percent stake in Foxtons, one of the sources said.

BC Partners and Foxtons declined to comment.

The private equity firm began exiting its investment with the flotation of Foxtons last year.

The sale is being run by Credit Suisse and Numis.

$1 = 0.5919 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter

