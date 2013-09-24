FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxtons exercises over-allotment option, raises float to 66 pct
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 4:08 PM / 4 years ago

Foxtons exercises over-allotment option, raises float to 66 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British property agent Foxtons said it had now floated 66 percent of the company after it exercised an over-allotment option following a successful stock market debut last week.

Shares in Foxtons on Friday opened 19 percent above the 230 pence offer - which was already at the top of a targeted range between 190 pence and 230 pence - to value the company at around 775 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

On Tuesday it said the float now represented around 66.1 percent of the ordinary share capital, after it sold 60 percent on Friday. On Tuesday its shares closed at 269.5 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.