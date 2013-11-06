BRIEF-Foxtons says Q3 group turnover rises 17.9 percent

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group PLC : * IPO has left the group in a strong position with no debt * Confident about foxtons’ prospects for the rest of the year * But do not expect to see a significant upturn in London property sales

transactions * Group turnover for the three months ending 30 September 2013 was £41.1M,

17.9% higher than in 2012 * Group adjusted EBITDA 1 for the nine months ended 30 September 2013 was up by

23.0% over last year * Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be impacted by the operating costs of two new branches