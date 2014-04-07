FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxtons CEO Michael Brown takes compassionate leave
April 7, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Foxtons CEO Michael Brown takes compassionate leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - London-focused property agency Foxtons said on Monday its chief executive Michael Brown would be taking compassionate leave, and that its chairman and chief financial officer would work closely to ensure the smooth running of the business.

The company declined to comment further on the length of Brown’s leave.

Foxtons, an icon of the London property market with its fleet of staff-driven Mini Cooper cars, enjoyed a strong stock market debut in September last year. Its shares currently trade at 366 pence, 59 percent above its 230 pence offer price. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)

