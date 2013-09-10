FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxtons IPO is over-subscribed - source
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2013 / 11:33 AM / in 4 years

Foxtons IPO is over-subscribed - source

Tom Bill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The IPO of London-focused real estate agent Foxtons is over-subscribed, a source close to the process told Reuters.

The float, which is due to happen later this month, has a price range of 190p to 230p, representing a market capitalisation of between 550 million pounds to 650 million pounds ($865 million to $1 billion).

There was no indication at what prices bids had been submitted.

Foxtons is the latest housing-related company to undertake an IPO on the back of Britain’s recovering housing market after estate agent Countrywide and housebuilder Crest Nicholson floated earlier this year. ($1 = 0.6361 British pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.