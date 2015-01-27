FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxtons sees lower full-year earnings after property sales slow
January 27, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Foxtons sees lower full-year earnings after property sales slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Foxtons said it expected full-year earnings to be in the region of 46 million pounds, after it posted a 12 percent fall in residential property sales in the fourth quarter.

Foxtons, which has become a symbol of London’s property boom, said sales volumes were subdued in the fourth quarter despite growth in its lettings market. It said it did not expect a recovery in the property market until after Britain’s general election in May. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)

