Foxtons cautions on slower second-quarter sales pipeline
April 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Foxtons cautions on slower second-quarter sales pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - British estate agent Foxtons Group Plc guided towards a slower sales pipeline for the second quarter, citing a slowdown in investment after a rush to close deals before April, when a new property surcharge came into play.

Foxtons, however, said revenue rose 16.2 percent to 38.4 million pounds ($56 million) in the three months ended March 31, driven by a frenzy to close deals before the introduction of a stamp duty surcharge on buy-to-let investments and second homes. ($1 = 0.6865 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

