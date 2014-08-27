FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxtons to pay special dividend after earnings hike
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Foxtons to pay special dividend after earnings hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - London-focused estate agency Foxtons said on Wednesday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a 29 percent rise in first-half core earnings due to higher sales and mortgage volumes.

Foxtons, which returned to London’s stock market in September last year, posted core earnings of 24.9 million pounds ($41.2 million), enabling it to pay an interim dividend and special dividend totalling 12.8 million pounds.

The group cautioned, however, that it expected to see a slow down in the rapid rate of transactions in the second half of the year, due to government measures aimed at controlling mortgage lending.

$1 = 0.6040 British Pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.