BRIEF-Estate agent Foxtons posts 8 pct rise in full-year profit

March 11 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 8.2 percent to 42.1 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 3.4 percent to 143.9 million stg

* Final dividend 3.17 penceper share

* Total dividend 9.7 penceper share

* We expect property sales activity to remain subdued at levels comparable to those seen in late 2012 and early 2013 until greater political and economic certainty returns

* Long term fundamentals of london market remain sound and attractive

* Continue to be confident that our strategy will enable us to grow revenue and profit even in a flat property sales market