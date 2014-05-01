FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BC Partners to sell 7.8 pct in UK estate agents Foxtons - sources
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BC Partners to sell 7.8 pct in UK estate agents Foxtons - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - BC Partners is selling a 7.8 percent stake in UK estate agents Foxtons via an accelerated bookbuild for at least 3.10 pounds ($5.23) a share, two sources said on Thursday.

Foxtons currently has a market capitalization of 895.22 million pounds. A price of 3.10 pounds per share would value the stake at 70 million pounds.

Credit Suisse and Numis are running the share sale, one of the sources said. BC Partners began exiting Foxtons through an initial public offering in 2013.

$1 = 0.5922 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley

