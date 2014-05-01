FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BC Partners to sell 7.8 pct in UK estate agent Foxtons
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BC Partners to sell 7.8 pct in UK estate agent Foxtons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail on ownership)

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - BC Partners is selling a 7.8 percent stake in upmarket UK estate agent Foxtons via an accelerated bookbuild for at least 310 pence per share, two sources said on Thursday.

Foxtons currently has a market capitalisation of 895.22 million pounds ($1.51 billion). A price of 310 pence would value the 7.8 percent stake at 70 million pounds.

BC Partners, which bought the London property agency in 2007, began selling down its 75 percent stake through an initial public offering in 2013. It held 22.3 percent at the end of its 2013 financial year.

Credit Suisse and Numis are running the share sale, one of the sources said.

Shares in Foxtons were down 2.2 percent at 311 pence by 1224 GMT.

Credit Suisse and Foxtons declined to comment. BC Partners and Numis were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Kirstin Ridley and David Goodman)

