Foxtons director pay approved against 2 investor bodies' advice

May 18 (Reuters) - A majority of shareholders in Foxtons Group Plc backed on Wednesday the British estate agent’s 2015 director pay report despite two influential investor bodies urging the investors to vote against pay increases to the company’s chief executive.

About 79 percent of the votes cast at the annual general meeting backed the director remuneration report, according to the company, while about 21 percent opposed the plan.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis had earlier recommended that their clients vote against the director pay report, citing concerns around CEO Nic Budden’s remuneration level. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)