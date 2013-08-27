FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxtons files for IPO, plans to raise $86 mln in new share sale
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Foxtons files for IPO, plans to raise $86 mln in new share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, announced its intention to float and raise 55 million pounds ($86 million)in gross proceeds on Tuesday, as it looks to ride on Britain’s housing market recovery.

The London-focused property agent, majority owned by BC Partners, said the offer would comprise a sale of new shares to raise 55 million pounds in gross proceeds, as well as a partial share sale by a BC Partners unit. Foxton’s executive directors will also be allowed to sell shares.

Foxtons, which posted revenue of 120 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 38.3 million pounds in 2012, said that 50 percent of its shares would be in free float following the listing.

It said it had appointed Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity and Numis Securities to to run the listing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.