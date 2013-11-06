Estate agent Foxtons says London sales to remain flat

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - London-focused property agent Foxtons said it did not expect a significant rise in property sales across the British capital, as it reported higher earnings and turnover in its first market update since its September market debut.

Foxtons, an icon of the London property market, with its fleet of staff-driven Mini Cooper cars and cafe-style branches, enjoyed a strong stock market float when its shares opened 19 percent higher above its offer price despite some concerns that the London property market was running out of steam.

Shares in Foxtons fell 5 percent 298 pence in morning trade.

Foxtons blamed a shortage in the supply of property for sale and low mortgage availability for the flat sales this year.

“It remains to be seen whether the recent government help to buy initiatives and the early signs of a pick-up in mortgage activity ultimately lead to a significant increase in market volumes but these dynamics are expected to materialise slowly,” it said.

Foxtons was the latest UK property-related company to float on the back of a recovery housing market which has been boosted by government schemes, following real estate agent Countrywide and housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

The company posted turnover of 41 million pounds ($66 million), a 17.9 percent rise on the same period last year, and a 23 percent rise in core earnings for the first nine months of the year.

Foxtons said management was confident about its prospect for the rest of year and that the share sale in September had left it in a strong position with no debt.